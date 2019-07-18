Destination Leeds for this gigantic dinosaur unpacked from a shipping container

An 8m long animatronic Carnotaurus dinosaur is unpacked from a shipping container.

The 8m long animatronic dino arrived in Normanton after being transported from China.

Its destination? Leeds.

It will be taking up residence in the city centre as part of the Leeds Jurassic Trail - a free event running during the summer holidays from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, September 1.

And it will join five other purpose built, specially commissioned dinosaurs.

Others include:

* 11m long apatosaurus at Victoria Leeds shopping centre

* 18m long T-Rex at Trinity Leeds shopping centre

* 7m long triceratops at Merrion Centre.

LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) has teamed up with Trinity Leeds, Victoria Leeds, Merrion Centre and Leeds Kirkgate Market to create the ground-breaking new partnership and experience which aims to attract people to Leeds this summer.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID, said the aim was bringing businesses together and animating the city with experiences which would otherwise not normally happen.

"You don’t get much bigger than dinosaurs. This is one of our most roar-some projects to date, working in collaboration with independently owned shopping centres, Leeds City Council and ourselves to do something no other city to our knowledge has done before.”

Free printed trails featuring a passport where visitors can get stamps from each location will be handed out to people to encourage them to explore all five dinosaurs and everywhere in between.

The walkabout T-Rex will also be out on the streets of Leeds at various points throughout the summer.

The Leeds Jurassic Trail launches on the same weekend that classic blockbuster Jurassic Park will be screened on Millennium Square with a live orchestra from Opera North on Sunday, July 28 at 4pm.

The wider event also forms part of Child Friendly Leeds, which aims to make Leeds the best city for children and young people to grow up in.

For more details, visit: www.leedsjurassictrail.co.uk