Deer Park Roundhay filming: Film crews take over Leeds pub filming new series of Channel 4's Hullraisers

TV crews have been spotted in a Leeds pub as they film a new series of a Channel 4 comedy.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT- 1 min read

Pictures show filming taking place in Deer Park pub and restaurant, Roundhay, with a police car forming part of the set. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the crew are filming a new series of Hullraisers, a female-led comedy from Lucy Beaumont.

The Channel 4 sitcom follows a struggling actress, her older sister and their police friend as they navigate through life, relationships and their friendship in Hull. The first series, released in April last year, consisted of six episodes around 20 minutes long.

It comes after film crews were spotted shooting in nearby Oakwood last month, as part of the production of a new BBC thriller. Elmete Drive, Oakwood, was blocked off as filming took place, with locals also spotting an actor dressed as a policeman. The crew were making a new BBC and Amazon show called Boat Story.

