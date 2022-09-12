Deadline for confirming attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral arrives as Leeds pays further tributes - live updates
The guestlist for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday can soon be drawn up as the deadline for confirming attendance has arrived.
Monday September 19 has already been confirmed as a bank holiday as the country prepares to lay its longest-reigning monarch to rest.
The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey and an array of royals and politicians are expected to be in attendance.
President Joe Biden has confirmed he will be making the journey from the United States for the ceremony, alongside First Lady Jill Biden.
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is set for her first full day of lying in state.
Read More
There have been lengthy queues of people wanting to pay their respects at Westminster Hall and the coffin will remain there over the weekend.
Leeds has continued to pay tribute and yesterday, a special meeting of Leeds City Council was held.
Scroll down for live updates as Leeds continues to mourn Her Majesty.
Deadline for funeral attendance confirmation arrives as Queen continues to lie in state
Last updated: Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 07:52
Key Events
Leeds councillors pay heartfelt tributes
A beacon of "kindness, compassion and leadership": Councillors’ heartfelt tributes to Queen
The “ultimate public servant”, a beacon of kindness and a comfort to the grieving is how Queen Elizabeth II has been remembered by councillors in Leeds.
Over 20,000 watched livestream of Queen lying in state
The number of viewers tuned into the livestream of the Queen lying in state topped 20,000 on a number of occasions within its first hour online.
The service began broadcasting globally via the BBC News website at 5pm on Wednesday, when the doors of Westminster Hall opened to the public.
Mourners could be seen tearful as they filed solemnly past the coffin and paid their respects.
The number of people viewing the dedicated stream quickly rose to about 20,000 and remained there for much of the first hour of broadcast.
The service is also available in the UK on the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and the red button.
Queue tracker now live to see Queen Elizabeth II
A queue of people almost three miles long has started moving gradually forward as well-wishers queue to see the monarch lying in state.
The line has the capacity to stretch for 10 miles, but there is no guarantee that everyone who joins it will get to file past the coffin.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is running a live queue tracker to pinpoint the end of the line which can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=9NpZuGxSgZY
At 5pm, the tracker showed the queue was approximately 2.9 miles long, stretching past London Bridge.
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II lying in state is streaming live right now - here’s how to watch
Her Majesty is scheduled to be laid to rest at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.
Leeds-born woman flew from Rome to London to watch the procession
A woman who gave her name only as Carol, 79, flew to London from Rome to make sure she could attend the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Carol, who has lived in the Italian capital for the last 50 years, said: “I wanted to be here for this historic occasion.”
She added that she had seen the Queen once during her lifetime, as a young child when the monarch and Philip visited her birthplace of Leeds shortly after their marriage in 1947.
“They passed in front of our street and Prince Philip got out of the car – which shocked people as it was against protocol at the time,” said Carol, who did not give her surname.
Pictures of the ceremonial procession
Thousands prepare to pay respects in queue with capacity to reach 10 miles
Thousands of people have taken their spots in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state as the public prepares to pay its last respects.
The line has the capacity to stretch back 10 miles, with no guarantee that everyone who joins it will get to file past the late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall.
Nevertheless, people are turning out in droves for the opportunity to say a personal farewell ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
Doors are set to open at 5pm on Wednesday, but by 2pm the line already stretched far past Westminster Bridge and beyond County Hall.
To help avoid disappointment, it is understood that entry to the back of the queue may be closed early, although it is too early to estimate when that moment might come.
Procession makes its way to Westminster
The Queen’s coffin was wheeled along The Mall on a gun carriage as the procession made its way to Westminster Hall.
A crown was placed on a purple cushion on top of the coffin which glistened in the afternoon sunshine.
The crown was positioned in front of a wreath made up of white roses, spray white roses, white dahlias and a selection of foliage, including pine.
Big Ben is tolling at one-minute intervals as the procession makes its way to the Palace of Westminster.
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for last time before lying in state
The Queen’s coffin has left Buckingham Palace for the last time.
Silence fell among the thousands-strong crowd as a muffled drum draped in black was beaten at 75 paces per minute.
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown on a velvet cushion with a wreath of flowers atop, and carried on a gun carriage of King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
The Band of the Scots Guards and the Band of the Grenadier Guards are playing funeral marches throughout the procession, starting with Beethoven’s Funeral March No.1.
The pace and route have been carefully mapped out to allow the procession to reach Westminster Hall at precisely 3pm.
Directly behind the coffin walked the King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, followed by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips.
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon were behind.
Queen’s Consort arrives at Buckingham Palace
Dressed in black and wearing a hat, Camilla appeared solemn as she passed thousands of well-wishers.