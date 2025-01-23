Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway shares an update on his health kick.

While people see me eating greasy takeaways on my channel, I only nibble a bit of it - I don’t actually eat a lot.

While I’m on my fat loss journey this year, I’ve still been enjoying food and eating out.

It’s about the healthy swaps, rather than seeing it as a ‘diet’, so my wife says.

I’ve been moving more too - even if that’s just walking around a supermarket, The Packhorse or White Rose Shopping Centre.

I’ve also been drinking more water and snacking on fruit or yoghurts.

When ordering a Chinese takeaway on my treat night, I’ve swapped chips for rice. And I’ve even found myself eating smaller portions and brown bread on treat day.

I’m often working at the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen at The Packhorse Shopping Centre, so when I’m hungry I’ve been having coffees from the bar with a bao bun from Hao Bao.

I've also been having plenty of protein based dishes at Bobby’s Salt and Pepper, or even a burger with salad instead of a bun from Hooyah.

When I do my ‘Back On The Road’ show at LDC Radio, I used to pop into Costco for a platter of sandwiches - but now it’s prawns or fruit.

I still love eating out with family, as I’ll end up resenting it if I gave up everything I love.

Estabulo is the one place my wife and I love for lunch, because I can have meat and salad. Being a healthy vegetarian, she loves the salad bar.

I love meat off the skewer, and they also have banging salads - everything from butter bean salads to baby potatoes, coleslaw, rocket and garlic mushrooms.

You can also stock up on bread, cheese and nachos, but at the moment I’ve been cutting back on those.

If I could have gammon cooked like they do there every day, I’d find this health kick easy.

I’ve already lost half a stone, I’m feeling better and I’ve got more energy.