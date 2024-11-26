In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin reminisces about working at Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers while sharing the importance of giving back this Christmas.

I’ve been out filming my new Christmas single named Best Roast of the Year for Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels because giving is so important at this time of year.

It’s what the festive season is all about.

I’ve always loved a roast dinner but my favourite roast used to be at Christmas when I was working for Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers at Leeds Kirkgate Market, making dinners for homeless people.

Danny Malin revisits Malcom Michaels Quality Butchers with Josh Warrington and Forward Leeds to help families this Christmas. | Danny Malin

I was back at Malcolm’s, now based in Crossgates Shopping Centre, this week helping to launch the business’ Christmas Toy Box, which is in its seventh year.

I was there with ‘Leeds warrior’ Josh Warrington, charity Forward Leeds and another warrior Jay Leary, Malcolm’s son.

Jay started the initiative where people donate toys to vulnerable families as a way to help people who are struggling to afford one for their kids this Christmas.

Jay is a recovering alcoholic who has had the help of Forward Leeds like Malcolm, another warrior.

It’s easy to let your adversities - and even your success - consume you but I like to think if we all utilise our good and bad experiences to help one another then nobody would go without the basics.

When we filmed this year’s Christmas video with Leeds-based Motiv Productions, Homeless Street Angels and MasterChef Professional finalist Matt Healy, we met some of the nicest people who’d all for whatever reason found themselves homeless, including a family with young children.

They were so grateful for one roast dinner and a day inside somewhere warm, something many of us take for granted.

While Josh Warrington, Matt Healy and I are lucky enough to have a profile to be able to help others, for me the true champions are those who use their struggles to help others.

Show your support and donate a toy this Christmas at Crossgates Shopping Centre or donate to Homeless Street Angels via the official website.