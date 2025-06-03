In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway emphasises the importance of local radio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before I started Rate My Takeaway on YouTube, I used to drive around in a butcher’s van delivering meat. I loved it.

Danny Malin: 'Local radio is one of the best opportunities I've had - but it's not easy to keep afloat' | James Hardisty

I would blast local radio stations to keep me company on my journeys and I would chat to locals when I delivered the meat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was lucky that my job continued during the lockdown. Meanwhile, many commuters, especially young people, found themselves isolated and lost without the radio on their daily commute.

After lockdown, when the Rate My Takeaway channel went viral, one of the best opportunities I’ve had was securing my own radio show on LDC Radio. It’s the number one dance music radio station for Leeds and Bradford.

I later became a co-director of the community station. I have a passion for music and local radio because of what it means for people in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I never realised how hard it is to keep a sinking ship afloat. While the big hitters cut local radio to save cash, people like me would do anything to keep it going.

Recently, we’ve lost some of the legendary stations like Capital FM with Adam and Jojo, and Heart Yorkshire with Dixie and Emma - and soon we will be saying goodbye to Hits Radio with Alex Duffy and Nicola.

On LDC Radio, we have Wes and Leanne waking you up daily, and Alex Duffy on drivetime. While the listening figures are strong, money isn’t. We’ve created a platform for aspiring DJs, musicians and businesses to showcase what they offer.

This is why we need local stations, so people know what’s happening in their local areas. We’re an entertaining community notice board for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s one thing running a YouTube channel and helping takeaways across the country - but there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes with the radio. This is where we need the local community to rally around to help save our station.