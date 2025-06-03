Danny Malin: 'Local radio is one of the best opportunities I've had - but it's not easy to keep afloat'

Danny Mei Lan Malin
By Danny Mei Lan Malin

Columnist

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway emphasises the importance of local radio.

Before I started Rate My Takeaway on YouTube, I used to drive around in a butcher’s van delivering meat. I loved it.

Danny Malin: 'Local radio is one of the best opportunities I've had - but it's not easy to keep afloat'Danny Malin: 'Local radio is one of the best opportunities I've had - but it's not easy to keep afloat'
Danny Malin: 'Local radio is one of the best opportunities I've had - but it's not easy to keep afloat' | James Hardisty

I would blast local radio stations to keep me company on my journeys and I would chat to locals when I delivered the meat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I was lucky that my job continued during the lockdown. Meanwhile, many commuters, especially young people, found themselves isolated and lost without the radio on their daily commute.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

After lockdown, when the Rate My Takeaway channel went viral, one of the best opportunities I’ve had was securing my own radio show on LDC Radio. It’s the number one dance music radio station for Leeds and Bradford.

I later became a co-director of the community station. I have a passion for music and local radio because of what it means for people in our community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I never realised how hard it is to keep a sinking ship afloat. While the big hitters cut local radio to save cash, people like me would do anything to keep it going.

Recently, we’ve lost some of the legendary stations like Capital FM with Adam and Jojo, and Heart Yorkshire with Dixie and Emma - and soon we will be saying goodbye to Hits Radio with Alex Duffy and Nicola.

On LDC Radio, we have Wes and Leanne waking you up daily, and Alex Duffy on drivetime. While the listening figures are strong, money isn’t. We’ve created a platform for aspiring DJs, musicians and businesses to showcase what they offer.

This is why we need local stations, so people know what’s happening in their local areas. We’re an entertaining community notice board for everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s one thing running a YouTube channel and helping takeaways across the country - but there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes with the radio. This is where we need the local community to rally around to help save our station.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice