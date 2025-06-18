In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway says that grassroots festivals are dying - which is why he's backing them.

Since 2019, the UK has seen more than 200 independent festivals disappear. Around 70 of those closures and cancellations were recorded in the last 12 months alone.

The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) has warned that dozens more could vanish this year if action isn’t taken soon.

During one of the most difficult times for the hospitality industry, I started a food court - the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen. The next victim of these challenging times has been grassroots festivals.

Here I am once again, taking a leap of faith, and backing a new grassroots festival by finding the best street food vendors to be part of our pop up Rate My Takeaway Kitchen on the day.

The Good Times festival features acts such as Sigala, Toploader, Blazin’ Squad, The Holloways and local favourites Skinny Living and Ellie Sax. But fine music always needs to be accompanied by fine food.

People still love live music and they appreciate good food, but value for money. I’m looking for everything from smashed burger vans to pizzerias, from bao buns to banging burritos. If you’re a street food vendor, get in touch.

I’m hoping we can mix up great music with amazing grub.

The Good Times Festival takes place on August 2 from 11am to 9pm in Thornes Park, Wakefield.