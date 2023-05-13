Danny Castledine, 22, was going into his final year studying Events Management at Leeds Beckett University when he was repeatedly stabbed and killed after becoming separated from friends while visiting the Dutch capital.

Described by his heartbroken family as someone who “loved going on holiday and travelling”, with a dream of working to promote music festivals, June 1 will mark one year since Danny’s death and his younger sister Chloe, 21, has now vowed to never give up her family’s battle against knife crime.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Chloe said: “He should still be here with us now and there was no reason for his life to be taken. He should be still with his friends, getting these opportunities, graduating from university, getting a job and living his life but it was all taken for no reason.

"It’s so important for us to keep his memory alive and keep his name out there. We were such a close family and now nothing will ever be the same for us – we dread every Christmas, every birthday and anything we would have looked forward too. We just miss him every single day.”

As the first anniversary of his death approaches, Chloe is preparing to host a special memorial event at the Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds. The event will feature a number of famous artists and DJs with all profits made from the event going to the Life Skills Education Charity who do vital work in educating children away from knife crime.

Upon leaving university, Chloe plans to set up a foundation in her brother’s name and dedicate her life to organising and running similar events in the ongoing battle with knife crime.

She added: “It’s just so rife at the minute. We see it happening around us every single day and we just want a change. As soon as you see it you just think back to when we were told and how that’s another family going down this route.”

