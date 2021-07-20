Dachshund disco heading to Leeds - get ready to paw-ty

It's a disco paw-ty which promises the pawfect treat for dancing dashshunds.

Revolution Electric Press will be hosting the city's first Dachshund Disco on Sunday, August 15, from 12.20pm with tickets now on sale at pugcafe.comOrganisers are urging owners to bring their sassy little fur babe to the pop up to meet lots of new friends, mingle and rub paws with lots of others sausages, tuck into delicious doggy treats, get down on it on the dancefloor and help spread those good post-lockdown vibes. The event will feature a light-up doggy dancefloor, disco balls, doggy glowsticks as well as a newly -extended 80 minute ‘off lead’ experience.

Dachshunds big or small, pedigree or mixed breed, puppy or golden oldie. And mixed breed daxies are more than welcome to join the paw-ty.

Organiser, Anushka Fernando, said: “This is the ultimate feel-good event for all dachshunds, dachshund owners and dog lovers alike. We’ve taken our original Dachshund Café concept

and given it a super-cute disco twist.

Our London Dachshund Disco before lockdown was such a fun and joyful event - we can’t wait to bring it to Leeds We all know how much sausage dogs love to meet other sausages so why not treat them to their best day ever. An exciting day out, lots to sniff and explore on the journey there, a land full of treats and zoomies with fellow dachshunds AND a whole lot of attention and fuss from our dog-loving guests.

She added: "It’s a dog’s dream! We’ve also allowed for more space at this event by limiting numbers so your dachshund will have more room to explore and play”.

Heavy-duty gates will be in place to make sure it’s safe for dogs to be off their lead.

