International Ice Cream Day - Cool memories from Leeds's own 'stop me and buy one'

PIC: Mark Bickerdike

The main image above features a city institution - Jonny Marrocco pictured in his ice cream van on Lands Lane in June 2006. Also pictured is Mohammed Ramzan pictured with his ice cream van at Armley in 2009.

Leeds lost one its own - ice cream man 'Kooler Bar' - earlier this summer.

John Collier was one of the most popular people in Leeds with thousands of residents taking to social media last month (June) to pay their respects after it was announced he had died aged 76 following a long battle against the lung condition pulmonary fibrosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PIC: Simon Hulme

John served ice creams to the people of Leeds for more than 40 years and was part of the childhoods of many residents from the 1970s until his retirement.

He mainly drove around the Harehills, Chapeltown and Scott Hall areas but also used to serve ice creams at weddings, parties and for companies.

Did you know Leeds is home to the iconic Fab? It is made at Cross Gates in east Leeds by Richmond Ice Cream.

John 'Kooler Bar' Collier.

International Ice Cream Day dates back to the presidency of Ronald Reagan and is always the third Sunday in July. Reagan purportedly wanted to dedicate a day to one of America’s favourite desserts - and so Ice Cream Day was born in 1984.

***************************

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe