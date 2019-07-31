Cruel dog owners dumped Pomeranian in 'pitiful state' with a tumour on his mouth

A Pomeranian with a tumour on his mouth was dumped in Leeds and left for dead.

Albert was crawling with fleas, covered in matted fur and had a painful, ulcerated tumour when he was found in Leeds earlier in the summer.

Now the search is on for a forever home for Albert, after he was nursed back to health from his ordeal.

Albert is currently being fostered after a Leeds City Council dog warden took him in and ensured he got all the medical care he needed.

The pooch is now fighting fit after undergoing an operation on the tumour.

A Facebook post from Leeds Found Dogs wrote: "This dog was in a pitiful state. Crawling in live fleas, with balding and matted fur and an untreated tumour on his mouth. This had ulcerated, and was causing quite a stink and no doubt a lot of discomfort!

"He was kept comfortable for 7 days and when no owner came forward to collect him, the Dog Warden who initially collected him made arrangements for him to go to Dogs Trust Leeds, with whom we have a close working relationship.

"Fast forward a few weeks and "Albert" has had the necessary treatment and operation on his mouth to get him well on his way to recovery.

"He is currently being fostered by a staff member, and by all accounts despite his advancing years he's still a very lively lad and has taken a particular interest in one of her resident dogs!"

To find out more on dogs lost and found in Leeds, visit the council's information page here.