Sam Roberts and Andy Bannard had travelled all the way from Brackley in Northamptonshire to see their favourite band play a gig at Leeds University on Saturday.

But employment coach Sam had a plan up her sleeve.

The moment Sam popped the question to Andy! Pic: Justin Leeming.

"We absolutely love Apollo Junction," she said. "We know them because Andy does a radio show, and we started going to their gigs.

"I thought rather than wait, I got in touch with the band back in February and said to them that I was thinking of proposing to Andy, and whether they could help out.

"They have been amazing helping and organising everything."

The band moved the two's favourite song, "Forever", to the encore, before Sam moved into the backstage area without Andy knowing.

"I had been excited," Sam said. "But it got to the night of the gig and at about 6pm, I thought 'oh my gosh, what have I done?'.

"When I got backstage, I was hyperventilating, and one of the support acts was trying to calm me down!"

Andy was then called onto the stage where Sam was waiting, engagement ring in hand, to make her proposal in front of hundreds of Apollo Junction fans.

Apollo Junction singer Jamie Williamson said: "Andy was so shocked - at first he said 'I thought you had gone to the toilet!' and the crowd were chanting 'say yes! say yes!'. Once he composed himself he said 'yes' and the crowd just went mad!

"We were amazed that someone wanted to propose on stage to our song and that we meant so much to them. It was something we don’t take for granted and something we won’t ever forget. And we’re also very happy that he said yes!"

Warehouse worker Andy said: "It was a bizarre moment. We'd been down in the pit, I got called up and was ushered out onto stage in front of all these people.

"It was just genuine shock. It was an amazing moment, and it is still sinking in!

"It was a different way of doing it, it was an amazing night and just an amazing way to do it. I'm just really happy!"

Following the gig, the couple were offered numerous wedding services from fellow gig-goers keen to lend a helping hand.