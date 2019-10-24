Countdown to opening of The Range in Birstall, Leeds - Here's everything you know
Home, leisure and gardens retailer The Range is set to unveil its new store in Birstall to shoppers.
The store is located on the site of the former Toys R Us at Birstall Retail Park and will provide over 50,000 square feet of space over two floors.
It is due to be officially opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Councillor Mumtaz and Noreen Hussain, at 9am on Friday, October 25.
The grand opening will begin with giveaways for the first 50 people in the queue, including a star prize for the first in-line.
The celebrations are set to continue over the weekend, with free demos in-store including: DO craft demos (Saturday, October 26 10am–4pm); Snazaroo face painting (Saturday October 26, 11am-4pm) and Trimcraft demo (Sunday, October 27, 10am – 4pm).
Founder of the firm, Chris Dawson, said: “Each store plays an important part in the success of our company and Birstall is no exception. This site has been on the radar for
some time and we are delighted to bring a new national retailer to the town in place of Toys R US, bringing many benefits to the local economy”.
He added, “We are very lucky with the staff we have and I look forward to welcoming the new team members to the company. I would like to invite the local community to join us for the
opening next week and discover the fantastic selection of products that we offer”.