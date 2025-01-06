Wakefield Coroner's Office issues public appeal to trace family of Normanton pensioner found dead

Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT
Coroner’s officers are seeking the family of a West Yorkshire man who has died.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Stanley Herbert Brown, aged 86, from Queensway, Normanton, WF6 1NA died on Saturday, December 14 2024.
| Google

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives Stanley Herbert Brown, aged 86, from Queensway, Normanton, WF6 1NA who died on Saturday, December 14 2024.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

