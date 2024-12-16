Coroner's officers issue public plea to trace family of two Leeds men found dead
Coroner’s officers are seeking the family of two Leeds men who have died.
Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people.:
Brian McGill, 68, of Winrose Grove, Leeds, LS10 3DX , who died on Monday, December 9, 2024.
Gordon Hudson, 95, from St Mary’s Park Approach, Leeds, LS12 3UZ who died on Friday, November 29, 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on (01924) 302180.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.