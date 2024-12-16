Coroner's officers issue public plea to trace family of two Leeds men found dead

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
Coroner’s officers are seeking the family of two Leeds men who have died.

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people.:

Brian McGill, 68, of Winrose Grove, Leeds, LS10 3DX , who died on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gordon Hudson, 95, from St Mary’s Park Approach, Leeds, LS12 3UZ who died on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on (01924) 302180.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro emails from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Related topics:LeedsWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice