Police issue CCTV appeal after woman robbed in Bradford

Police in Bradford are appealing for information in relation to a robbery that took on North Park Road in the city earlier this month.

The incident happened between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday 7 August and involved a lone woman who was sitting in a parked vehicle.

She was approached by a group of males who initially asked her for a lighter before attacking her through her open car window with an unknown weapon and stealing her phone. The victim suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Police have released images, recorded later that morning, of people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

