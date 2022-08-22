News you can trust since 1890
Police issue CCTV appeal after woman robbed in Bradford

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed earlier this month.

By Abi Whistance
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:06 pm
Police in Bradford are appealing for information in relation to a robbery that took on North Park Road in the city earlier this month.

The incident happened between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday 7 August and involved a lone woman who was sitting in a parked vehicle.

She was approached by a group of males who initially asked her for a lighter before attacking her through her open car window with an unknown weapon and stealing her phone. The victim suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Police have released images, recorded later that morning, of people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who can provide information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatquoting crime reference 13220431289.