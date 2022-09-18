Concern for missing children in Leeds as police launch appeal for information on whereabouts

Information has been released about Jacob Ryder, 14, and Demi Jameson, also 14, in order to help with the investigation into their whereabouts.

The former is believed to be wearing school uniform – a grey jumper with a yellow smiley face on the front.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police. Images: West Yorkshire Police

The latter is believed to be in school uniform, a blue skirt and white shirt, or jeans and a cropped top.