Concern for missing children in Leeds as police launch appeal for information on whereabouts
Police have said there are concerns for two missing children from Leeds.
By Tom Coates
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 7:39 am
Updated
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 7:57 am
Information has been released about Jacob Ryder, 14, and Demi Jameson, also 14, in order to help with the investigation into their whereabouts.
The former is believed to be wearing school uniform – a grey jumper with a yellow smiley face on the front.
The latter is believed to be in school uniform, a blue skirt and white shirt, or jeans and a cropped top.
Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police, referencing logs 1591 and 1478 of September 16.