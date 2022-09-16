Acquitted Leeds man jailed for fleeing his trial

Ghassan Ayoub was caught in 2018 with 12 wraps of cannabis and was charged with possession with intent to supply.

But the 48-year-old then stopped communicating with his lawyers and went on the run, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The trial went ahead in his absence in September last year where he was acquitted of supplying drugs, but found guilty of simple possession, which Judge Simon Batiste said would have probably landed him with a community sentence or a fine.

Leeds Crown Court.

But after finally being tracked down and arrested last week, Ayoub, formerly of Upperwood View Place in Beeston, appeared in court where he admitted failing to surrender to custody.

Mitigating on his behalf, Allan Armbrister said: “He only has himself to blame for the situation he finds himself in.

"He is facing imprisonment for something which has a starting point of a fine.”

Judge Batiste told Ayoub: “You caused the court to have a substantial delay in this case.

“You were granted bail on October 17, 2019.

"While I accept the pandemic made contact between people more difficult, you still had a duty to keep the court informed of your whereabouts.

"While it’s right to say the offence you were committed of did not cross the custody threshold, your failure to attend is the more serious offence.

"It taken almost a year to find you.”