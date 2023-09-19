Combat Stress UK: Meet the Leeds man taking on two marathons in 35 degree heat for veterans charity
Salman Shamim, director of Corps Security Solutions, will be taking on the UNESCO Saharan Ultra Challenge to raise money for his company’s social enterprise charity partner, Combat Stress.
Combat Stress was founded more than a century ago and has become one of the country’s leading charities for veterans’ mental health. It offers specialist treatment and support for veterans from every service and conflict, focusing on those with complex mental health issues related to their military service, such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
Salman will take on two marathon distances over two days, October 13 and 14, through the Draa Valley, Morocco. He has opted to take on the Ultra challenge which increases the distance he needs to cover on day two to 50km in the hope to raise £2000.
He said: “When it comes to choosing a challenge, I wanted a new challenge that will sufficiently push my limits and is worthy of me asking for everyone’s support.
“So, I went through the options. Marathon? Done them before. Two Marathons in two days? That sounds interesting. I have never done that before. Marathon followed by an Ultra Marathon on day two. In for a penny, in for a pound.
The director said the challenge is difficult already, but the heat might also pose some issues.
Salman said: “I am worried about the heat – running at 30-35 degrees will be tough, but experiencing all the different cultures and environments up close, knowing I am supporting a great charity and our veteran community will make it all worthwhile.”