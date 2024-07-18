Claremont Care Home Farsley: Leeds woman who worked through World War Two celebrates 104th birthday

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A well-loved care home resident in Leeds could not believe she had reached her 104th birthday this week.

Ada Taylor, who was born just after the First World War and worked during the Second, was celebrated by friends, family and staff at Claremont Care Home in Farsley.

There was a huge party for Ada, complete with decorations, an enormous cake and a special performance from a favourite singer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tony Johnson

The centenarian worked as a secretary in the Ministry of Defence during the Second World War, followed by a career with BT, before her retirement in her 50s.

A lover of driving, she enjoyed taking her parents to Bridlington and other coastal towns, having always remained close to her mum and dad.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Staff at the care home know her as a smartly-dressed and independent woman, while friends remember her talent for baking.

Tony Johnson

She has been living at the home for the last five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rebecca Donlan, the activities co-ordinator, said: “Ada has an amazing sense of humour for a lady of her age and is always chatting with other residents and staff.

“She’s always happy and is a joy to work with, honestly. She gets on really well with everyone. Ada told us: I can’t believe I’m 104!”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice