Claremont Care Home Farsley: Leeds woman who worked through World War Two celebrates 104th birthday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ada Taylor, who was born just after the First World War and worked during the Second, was celebrated by friends, family and staff at Claremont Care Home in Farsley.
There was a huge party for Ada, complete with decorations, an enormous cake and a special performance from a favourite singer.
The centenarian worked as a secretary in the Ministry of Defence during the Second World War, followed by a career with BT, before her retirement in her 50s.
A lover of driving, she enjoyed taking her parents to Bridlington and other coastal towns, having always remained close to her mum and dad.
Staff at the care home know her as a smartly-dressed and independent woman, while friends remember her talent for baking.
She has been living at the home for the last five years.
Rebecca Donlan, the activities co-ordinator, said: “Ada has an amazing sense of humour for a lady of her age and is always chatting with other residents and staff.
“She’s always happy and is a joy to work with, honestly. She gets on really well with everyone. Ada told us: I can’t believe I’m 104!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.