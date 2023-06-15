Circus Extreme features show-stopping performances that promises to have audiences on the edge of their seat. The one-of-a-kind performance which was five years in the making and features some of the most talented performers in the world. The show has stopped off at Woodhouse Moor until June 18 as part of its 2023 World Tour. And your YEP was given a sneak peak of what audiences can expect under the Big Top. For more details visit: www.circusextreme.co.uk READ MORE: Memories of the circus in Leeds down the decades .