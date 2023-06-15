Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Circus Extreme visits Leeds featuring extreme stunts and classic clown escapades

It’s a big top performance which merges modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Circus Extreme features show-stopping performances that promises to have audiences on the edge of their seat. The one-of-a-kind performance which was five years in the making and features some of the most talented performers in the world. The show has stopped off at Woodhouse Moor until June 18 as part of its 2023 World Tour. And your YEP was given a sneak peak of what audiences can expect under the Big Top. For more details visit: www.circusextreme.co.uk READ MORE: Memories of the circus in Leeds down the decades .

Circus Extreme acts who are appearing at Woodhouse Moor.

1. Circus Extreme

Circus Extreme acts who are appearing at Woodhouse Moor. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Paulino Stunt from Brazil, a Streetbike stunt rider.

2. Circus Extreme

Paulino Stunt from Brazil, a Streetbike stunt rider. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Laura Miller, aquatic ariel hoop artist

3. Circus Extreme

Laura Miller, aquatic ariel hoop artist Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Streetbike stunt rider Paulino Stunt from Brazil.

4. Circus Extreme

Streetbike stunt rider Paulino Stunt from Brazil. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LeedsMemories