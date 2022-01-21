Memories of the circus in Leeds down the decades

These fantastic photos celebrate the circus coming to Leeds down the decades. They feature publicity shots as well as images of the big top which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of circus fans. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leeds Civic Trust who stimulate interest in and care for the history and character of the city. Others are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The rocky road that took Leeds more than four decades to finish LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook