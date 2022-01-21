Enjoy these photo memories of when the circus came to Leeds down the decades. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Memories of the circus in Leeds down the decades

Roll up, roll up!

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:45 am

These fantastic photos celebrate the circus coming to Leeds down the decades. They feature publicity shots as well as images of the big top which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of circus fans. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leeds Civic Trust who stimulate interest in and care for the history and character of the city. Others are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The rocky road that took Leeds more than four decades to finish LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A circus publicity stunt shows a member of Billy Smart's circus pulling a Leeds City Transport bus full of passengers, with his teeth in January 1965. Quarry Hill flats can be seen in the background. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Spuggy, the clown at Billy Smarts Christmas Circus, being treated by Knoble the chimp in December 1964. He was assisted by Daphne Murgatroyd, an assistant at Leeds General Infirmary. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

A wedding group outside Holy Trinity church on Boar Lane in January 1962. Danny Ashcroft, chimpanzee trainer, married Joan Burnell, a circus showgirl. It was captured by Photopress (Leeds Ltd). PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Bertram Mills Circus on Woodhouse Moor. Year unknown. PIC: Leeds Civic Trust

