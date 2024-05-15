Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United legend Chris Kamara has been granted a special honour by Wakefield City Council.

Kamara has been awarded a Freedom of the City in recognition of his services to charity and the city of Wakefield.

The broadcaster and former Leeds United star, 66, from Middlesbrough, who is best known for his role on football programmes including Soccer Saturday, was presented with the honour by the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Josie Pritchard.

Chris Kamara MBE said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been awarded Freedom of the City of Wakefield. It’s been an absolutely unbelievable day.

Chris Kamara has been awarded a Freedom of Wakefield. Picture: Wakefield City Council

“I have lived in Wakefield longer than anywhere else. The people and the places are amazing, and it will always be our home. I’m blown away by it, this honour really means the world to me.”

He has been involved in raising millions for many charities over the years, including for Show Racism the Red Card and as a national ambassador for Marie Curie.

In recent years, Kamara has been instrumental in raising awareness for apraxia after being diagnosed with the condition himself in 2022.

Coun Josie Pritchard said: “Chris is a local and national legend and an inspiration to so many people. We are absolutely delighted to have given him the highest honour we can bestow – Freedom of the City.

“He has been a massive supporter of many charities, raising millions and making a difference to the lives of many.”

During his 20-year football career, Kamara played for nine English professional clubs including Leeds United and Bradford City.