The 65-year-old played for Leeds United and eight other English professional clubs in a career spanning 20 years before going on to manage Bradford and Stoke, but in more recent years he has become best known for his work as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports.

Kamara’s infectious enthusiasm for the game and his propensity for gaffes during live stadium video links in Sky’s Soccer Saturday programme has become the stuff of legend, often leaving programme host Jeff Stelling and other studio guests in stitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unbelievable Jeff” has become Kamara’s enduring catchphrase, and it felt like the end of an era when his departure from Sky after 24 years was confirmed at the end of last season when he revealed he had developed a speech apraxia disorder alongside an existing thyroid issue.

Chris Kamara has been open about his diagnosis with apraxia of speech (AOS), a condition which makes it difficult to pronounce words correctly and consistently. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

There was a huge outpouring of support for Kamara – who is known as ‘Kammy’ – on social media when he went public about his apraxia of speech (AOS) diagnosis, saying he felt “a fraud” as a broadcaster having learned he had the condition earlier this year. A documentary called for Lost For Words about Kamara coming to terms with the condition was broadcast earlier this month and saw Kammy speak candidly about living with the condition.

Kamara, who also presented Sky’s Goals On Sunday programme, is well known to non-football lovers as a co-presenter of ITV’s Ninja Warrior show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Middlesbrough of Sierra Leonean, English and Irish descent, Kamara served in the navy before joining Portsmouth for the first of two spells.

He played over 200 games across two stints at Swindon, and also played for Brentford, Stoke, Leeds United, Luton, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Bradford, leading the latter club to promotion to what is now the Championship in 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara’s MBE recognised his services to football, charity and anti-racism.