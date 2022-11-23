Enjoy the show of pop royalty (photo: Pamela Raith Photography)

You'd better believe it, Bradford Alhambra welcoming another West End production to the go-to theatre of the North, and this show certainly didn’t disappoint, writes Dave Kelly.

Trail-blazing smash of a show was breathtaking, worthy of being one of best shows I`ve seen in recent years.

With Cher`s impressive discography, how can you go wrong? It would be easy to just sit back and ride the sing-along train with a bit of comedy, which is where a lot of biographical pieces can sometimes fall short.

Dave Kelly reviews the Cher Show at Alhambra, Bradford (photo: Chris Page)

Would this show follow that format? How do you stop performers becoming a caricature? Easy ... Drop in three different talented versions under the guise of Babe, Star and Lady, working together and independently in seamless and utterly flawless performance.

Special mention to Danielle Steers delivering a jaw-dropping performance and pinning everything together.

Cast delivered a piece that was stimulating, mesmerising and emotive, time periods passing by with minimum yet effective stage dressing and ensemble cast.

From number one hits to info-mercial as well as highs and lows of a rollercoaster career, this production is not afraid to cast a light into the darkness that sometimes shrouds the life of a woman whose personal battles, including surviving heartbreak and pain, leave her stronger and more determined to rise up and move forward rather than sink and drown in despair.

The Cher Show celebrates top performer (photo: Pamela Raith Photography)

We all have someone in our lives that, against all odds, has proved to have super strength and courage, delivering time after time. This show reminds us how some women get a bum rap in show business, female mega stars often not getting the credit they deserve.

Too many biographical features can often gloss over hard and painful times that pave the journey to fame, fortune and success. This show not only covers this topic but celebrates it in fabulous style.

There has always been a massive LGBT fanbase that champions Cher`s songs of strength, love and, let's face it, camp-tastic bravado and show(wo)manship.

The costumes are very much a stylised version of classic Cher looks. As is the case with any dramatic theatre, willing suspension of disbelief is not needed too much in this dazzling glitterfest.

The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher’s meteoric rise to fame, taking the audience by the hand and introducing them to influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie, played by the excellent Jake Mitchell.

It shows how she battled men who underestimated her, fought convention and, above all, was a trailblazer for independence, much imitated by today's pretenders to the Queen of Pop throne.

The encore had the entire theatre on its feet. Whether you wanted to or not, you were swept up in the pure energy and emotion of a celebration of a life well lived, both publicly and privately. The rollercoaster of decades of love, vulnerability, strength, pain and heartache were all captured in one mega journey.

