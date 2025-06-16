Leeds United fans have surpassed their £50,000 fundraising target for a men's mental health charity after a gruelling 120-mile challenge.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 70 Whites supporters set out from Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium last Monday and made their way back to Elland Road, by foot. Though a small number were unable to complete the full 120 miles due to various injuries, the vast majority were welcomed back to LS11 by friends and family for a club-sponsored Elland Road reception.

The Square Ball organised the Gary Speed Walk for the third year, having initially set out in 2022 to raise money for the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club in honour of the late Gary Speed. The goal for the third edition was to raise £50,000 for Andy's Man Club, a charity set up in Halifax and now operating country wide to help men talk about their lives in group settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Michael Normanton told the YEP this walk was more difficult than its two predecessors, which took them from North Wales and Everton's Goodison Park ground respectively on 92-mile journeys to Elland Road.

"This was undoubtedly the hardest challenge we've completed and some of the foot photos that have been appearing in the Whatsapp group have been blood-curdling," he said. "On an individual basis, I know people will walk, run and cycle further than we have. The challenge in this was taking a large group of ordinary Leeds fans and seeing how far we could push ourselves. For all but one or two, this is the furthest anyone in the group has ever walked. I'm immensely proud of every one of them."

The fundraising total currently sits at just shy of £52,000 as the YEP goes to print. Last week a number of the walkers gave their accounts of why they were taking part and what it was like. A pair of armed forces veterans spoke to the YEP on the final day as they walked the last miles towards Elland Road and the finish line.

Andy

"Currently on my third Gary Speed Square Ball Walk. I'm also an Army veteran, 20 odd years, multiple operational tours, and I'd just like to share what walking does for me, and means for me. It's been a real journey. I started out not bothering. I got very unfit and walking has brought all that back to me. I'm about to finish the Pennine Way, I've done these walks with The Square Ball, and I think it really helps me in everything. I'm better at work, I'm fitter, I'm happier. I try to say to people 'if you've got worries, get out for a walk and within 15 minutes out looking at nature and enjoying yourself, you forget worries and you can deal with that stuff when you get back.' The Gary Speed Walk is just just full of amazing people. And I can recommend it to anyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott

"The reason I'm doing the walk is that in the last six months I've lost two friends to suicide, one being a relatively close friend that I had in the navy and served with for 15 years. It was very sudden. He had a daughter. He was only 28. Over the past 10 years, I've had numerous friends, friends of friends, relatives, take their own lives. So what Andy's Man Club does is absolutely unbelievable and really important for helping people not go down that path. And just being able to walk 120 miles is nothing compared to what some of these guys have been through. Thanks for having me guys."

To donate click HERE