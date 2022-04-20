Cat rescue squad in Leeds today as part of urgent search to find missing pet

Animal Search UK’s Missing Pet Search Team are in the city today on the hunt for missing cat Sid.

Sid disappeared on Friday April 15, 2022 from her home in Leeds in the LS15 area.

Sid is a 5-month-old male, domesticated short haired tabby cat.

He is a small Build with large almond eyes.

Sid is very friendly with strangers and could seek comfort in other people.

He also has a brother called Pepper and they are very close; it is unusual for them to be apart, the squad said.

Sid is not neutered and microchipped.