Capturing life in Leeds: 20 of the best pictures from 2022 as chosen by the YEP's photographers

These fantastic photos capture life in Leeds during 2022 and have been chosen by Yorkshire Evening Post snappers who spend hours behind the lens.
These 20 images from the last 12 months showcase the quality and professionalism of the YEP photographic team who went above and beyond to capture a city and its residents. They range from flamingos at a Leeds stately home through to the wonder of nature as well as Leeds United highlights, photocalls, weather and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Which is your favourite of these 20 favourites? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers
1. Leeds in 2022
Clare Brown curator of natural sciences prepares the Victorian penguin for the freezer at Leeds Discovery Centre in January 2022. This is away to preserve artefacts to kill bugs on them.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Leeds in 2022
As Valentine's Day approached love was in the air for this flock of Chilean Flamingos at Lotherton Hall. They were protected from predators in their seven-metre high aviary which was home to 33 birds and includedf heated indoor quarters and even a heated indoor pool where the flamingos can warm up together either during day or night as cold temperatures still remain.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Leeds in 2022
Temple Newsam visitor assistant Josh Turner takes book down from the shelves for cleaning and cataloguing the Georgian library, which was originally built in 1743 and was converted into chapel in the Victorian era. It was then changed back into a library in the 1970s, but still retains the organ.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Leeds in 2022
Thomas Leech, director of the Schools Singing Programme at Diocese of Leeds, leads the congregation attending the ever-popular BBC One programme, Songs of Praise, filmed at Leeds Cathedral in March 2022.
Photo: Tony Johnson