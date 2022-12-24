Capturing life in Leeds: 20 of the best pictures from 2022 as chosen by the YEP's photographers

These 20 images from the last 12 months showcase the quality and professionalism of the YEP photographic team who went above and beyond to capture a city and its residents. They range from flamingos at a Leeds stately home through to the wonder of nature as well as Leeds United highlights, photocalls, weather and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Which is your favourite of these 20 favourites? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers