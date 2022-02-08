Can you help find Patterdale puppy Button - missing from Crofton two weeks ago?

Button is a black Patterdale terrier and she is owned by retired window cleaner Bryon Moreton and his wife Yvonne.

Two weeks ago, just after feeding Button her breakfast, Yvonne noticed the front door of their house on Hall Park Avenue was open and the tiny pup was missing.

Since then there has been no reported sightings, despite a poster and social media campaign spearheaded by charities Murphy's Army and Homebound Animal Response Team (Hart-Sar) who have even utilsed drones to try and locate Button.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patterdale puppy Button has been stolen from Crofton

The Redbeck Motel on Doncaster Road has also helped in the search, displaying a massive banner asking for information about Button.

Mrs Moreton said: "It feels like you are in a nightmare and you're sure you're going to wake up."

A Facebook site called Baby Button is Missing has been created with posts shared thousands of times.

Mrs Moreton added: "We waited six years to get a dog until we both retired. We heard that a girl in the village had some Patterdale pups needing good homes.

"It was our dream come true.

"She was our baby, she had settled into our home so nicely."

Button is black with a white blaze on her chest. She is microchipped but not yet vaccinated as she was too young when she went missing.