Burrow Seven horse which helped raise over £100k for Motor Neurone Disease is now saving the planet

The Jedd O'Keeffe-trained five year-old is owned by the Burrow Seven Racing Club, which was launched in November 2020 to raise money for former rugby league star Rob Burrow's Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Fight Back Fund.

The club has now partnered with sustainability company Play it Green to ensure it makes a positive environmental impact by planting a tree for each new member.

Burrow Seven is named after former Leeds Rhinos and England international Burrow, who retired five years ago and was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

A son of Kayf Tara, Burrow Seven has shown promise, finishing runner-up in a Hexham bumper on his second start and beaten just over two lengths on his last run, a three-mile-one-furlong novice hurdle at Carlisle.

O'Keeffe said: "He is in great shape. We were thrilled with his recent run when he stayed on strongly. The next opportunity for him could be on March 28 at Hexham.

"We will look at that, over a similar sort of trip and will probably keep going through April, as long as the ground doesn't get too quick. He will go out in the field for a couple of months from May 1.

"We are getting there with him. He has proving he is a decent horse and is just going to keep on improving, so we are very happy."

Phil Hawthorne, founder of Racing4Business and brainchild behind Burrow Seven, said: "The idea for this fundraising campaign was borne by my love of rugby league and passion for horse racing.

"I have been really inspired by Rob's battle with MND, and I wanted to create a Covid-friendly way to honour Rob's legacy on the pitch and his heroism in his battle with MND.

"We're delighted to have partnered with Play It Green to ensure we leave an even greater legacy for future generations, and I encourage you all to become a member of the Burrow Seven Racing Club."

Chris Thair, co-founder of Play it Green, who previously spent two decades working in rugby league, added: "We aim to help build a bigger and better community of people and businesses to be part of this wonderful club and raise more funds in the fight against MND."

Members of the club receive regular updates about the horse and the charities and also become part of the community following the horse, sharing experiences and stories.

Prize draws and an open day provides members with the opportunity to visit O'Keefe's stables and be part of the owners' enclosure on race days. Annual membership costs £59 via www.burrowseven.com.