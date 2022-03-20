Rob Burrow with his family. Picture: Gerard Binks.

Rob Burrow: 12 pictures as celebs attend Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease Centre

Celebrities turned out in force for a glitzy Strictly Come Dancing themed fundraiser in aid of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

By Alex Grant
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 4:30 pm

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker and Sally Nugent, Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova, and Line of Duty star Nigel Boyle were just some of the celebrities present.

Rob Burrow’s sisters Joanne Hartshorne and Claire Burnett created the idea of the star-studded Burrow Strictly Ball to raise money towards building the bespoke centre for MND.

Rob was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and since then his family has worked tirelessly to help raise awareness and funds for the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal. Picture: Gerard Binks.

Celebrities danced the night away at the event, which took place at Headingley Stadium on Saturday March 19. Picture: Gerard Binks.

Over 400 tickets were sold for the event, including to major businesses. Picture: Gerard Binks.

Rob Burrow’s sisters Joanne Hartshorne and Claire Burnett created the idea of the star-studded Burrow Strictly Ball to raise money. Picture: Gerard Binks.

