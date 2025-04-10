Inside ‘rigorous’ Leeds martial arts school nurturing future kickboxing world champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds martial arts school is celebrating after 15 of its youngsters qualified to fight the best on the planet in this year’s kickboxing world championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented team from Leeds’ British Military Martial Arts (BMMA) will compete at WKU (World Karate and Kickboxing Union) World Championships in Germany later this year, after securing 12 gold medals, six silver medals, and 10 bronze medals at last year’s competition in Portugal.

Leeds martial arts coach Charlotte Craighill, said the group of young fighters had to balance schoolwork alongside their passion to represent the UK “at the highest level”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old, from Tingley, said: “The way this team supports each other is really special. What they have achieved so far is unbelievable.

“The students went through rigorous training last year to prepare for the world championships, whilst balancing schoolwork and personal life.

“They will be competing with young kickboxers from around the world, representing the UK at the highest level.”

The talented British Military Martial Arts Leeds team of youngsters, who have qualified to fight at the kickboxing world championships in Germany. | BBMA Leeds

Founded in 2001, the BMMA aims to offer a disciplined, military-inspired approach to training. It runs 10 schools across Leeds, where ex-army professionals techniques teach around 600 students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters competing at the championships include Oliver Quinn, 13, from Morley, who started kickboxing classes with BMMA when he was just five-years-old.

After going onto achieve a full adult black belt two weeks before his 12th birthday, he has now qualified to fight for England four years in a row.

Luke Quinn, Oliver’s proud dad, said: “I’m very proud of how well he is doing and the life skills he has learned through kickboxing, such as resilience, determination and perseverance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After winning bronze at the world championships last year, his performances at the national championships have seemed to go up a level.

“I’m hoping that he can take this confidence to Germany and bring home a gold.”

Nine out of 10 youngsters who competed won medals in Portugal last year.