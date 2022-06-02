Bramley man organises scarecrow competition to commemorate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Bramley has played host to a scarecrow competition in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

David Hodgson, 52, wanted to commemorate 70 years of Her Majesty's reign and bring the local community together, which provided inspiration for the organising of the competition.

Neighbours and local residents were encouraged to create their own scarecrows and local councillors have been called upon to judge the most impressive ones.

David said: "It's the first time we've ever done it. It was because of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations that I thought I'd try get all the street together and get everyone involved in something.

"It's about bringing the street together. You see people, you go 'hiya', that's it. People don't really come over and have a conversation these days. You're neighbours and that's it! I thought it'd help me out to do something as well.

"I thought 'I'll get the Council involved and get a proper competition going with prizes'."

A range of prizes are on offer and David hopes the competition can help boost community spirit after a challenging period during which interaction was limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

He said: "I think it's very important, it's good for people's mental health, actually making something and being creative.

"I just thought with everyone getting involved, it would be good for mental health. It's all come together, it's gone really well. I'm quite pleased."

For David, the Jubilee evokes memories of his time serving the Queen in the British Army's oldest continuously serving regiment, the Coldstream Guards.

As part of his role, he often stood outside Buckingham Palace wearing the distinctive bearskin hat and is relishing the opportunity to commemorate the monarch he once served.

Jubilee celebrations are set to take hold of the United Kingdom this weekend and commemorative events have been scheduled across Leeds.