Bouncy castle company goes viral after creating Bad Boy Chiller Crew castle

First Choice Castles has been teasing fans of Bad Boy Chiller Crew for a while on social media that they were creating a brand new castles.

Now, the company - based in Teeside - said the 15ft by 15ft castle is ready to hire in the nearby area - however, the company said they plan to expand to Yorkshire soon.

Thousands of social media users took to Facebook with excitement at the prospect of booking the castle for their children.

The castle - the only one of its type in the UK according to First Choice Castles - would cost £60 per day to hire.

It comes with a speaker and USB stick 'full of bad boy chiller crew music', the company said.

One said: "My kids would absolutely love this! When can we book it?!"

Bad Boy Chiller Crew's latest single BMW is out now and is already on the playlist at BBC Radio 1.

The band has also been voted the winners of MTV Push 2022, as well as recently appearing in both VICE and NME.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew recently launched a foodbank drive and called on fans to bring foods to donate at their gigs, as reported in the YEP.The Bradford-based trio launched the Fan For Foodbanks initiative in partnership with the The Trussell Trust approved Manchester Central Foodbank.

It comes after the two sold-out shows at Leeds Wardrobe on Monday, January 21, promoting their new album Disrespectful.