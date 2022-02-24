Bad Boy Chiller Crew ask fans to bring food to gigs to to donate to foodbanks
Bad Boy Chiller Crew (BBCC) have launched a foodbank drive and called on fans to bring foods to donate at their gigs.
The Bradford-based trio launched the Fan For Foodbanks initiative in partnership with the The Trussell Trust approved Manchester Central Foodbank.
It comes after the two sold-out shows at Leeds Wardrobe on Monday, January 21, promoting their new album Disrespectful.
BBBC launched the foodbank drive at their Manchester Gorilla show on Friday, January 18.
The plan is to roll it out fully during their Spring 2022 tour which kicks off in April.
A philanthropic cause close to the boys’ hearts, the band have seen the all-too-real effects of extreme poverty in the UK having grown up on estates where food banks are a vital part of the community.
GK said: “All we can do as Bad Boy Chiller Crew is try to give something back and where we come from we’ve seen first hand how much people need food banks.
"Imagine if Ed Sheeran or the Rolling Stones did this across their world tours, I reckon they’d have fed a few people.
"Let’s hope other big artists catch on and start doing this too - we’ll have started something that could actually make a massive difference in the world. Imagine that!”
Fans will be rewarded for their donations with limited edition signed posters and a promise from Bad Boy Chiller Crew to match all monetary donations made at the shows.
The Bradford rappers have also announced that their tour shows at the city’s O2 Academy on 13th and 14th April are now completely sold-out.
Fans who missed out don’t need to worry though - a third night has just been added on 12th April, with pre-sale tickets available for 24 hours from 4pm on Wednesday, January 23 at Crash Records, as part of a special album and ticket bundle.
Tickets are general sale from Thursday, February 24 at 4pm.
