Boston Spa police: Man's body found by police after huge river search in Leeds village
A man's body has been found after a huge river search in a Leeds village.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Bridge Road, Boston Spa, at about 11.30pm yesterday (Monday January 15) following reports that a man had fallen into water.
Emergency services, including the National Police Air Service, were quickly sent to the scene and an extensive search of the water began.
Specialist teams have been searching the area throughout the day today (Tuesday).
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a man's body has been found.
A police spokesperson said: "The man has been identified and his relatives have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner."