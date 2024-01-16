A man's body has been found after a huge river search in a Leeds village.

Police were called to Bridge Road, Boston Spa, at about 11.30pm yesterday (Monday January 15) following reports that a man had fallen into water.

Emergency services, including the National Police Air Service, were quickly sent to the scene and an extensive search of the water began.

Specialist teams have been searching the area throughout the day today (Tuesday).

Police at the scene in Boston Spa, Leeds, where a man's body has now been found following a search (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a man's body has been found.

A police spokesperson said: "The man has been identified and his relatives have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.