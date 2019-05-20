Body of Leeds United fan found on Cleethorpes beach

Have your say

The body of a man found on a beach near Grimsby is believed to be a Leeds United fan who had been out watching Wednesday's play-off semi-final.

Gary Simpson, who is from Leeds but had been working in the area, had been watching the match against Derby County with family members.

Members of his family have been paying tribute to him on social media.

His brother posted an appeal for information after he went missing following the game.

He later posted: "Thank you all for your kind words no official confirmation but my son and my other brother know its him by a tattoo they've described to the police, he was found this morning at 9am, even though we lost at least he got to watch Leeds United before he left us.

"A big thank you for all the kind words and support plus the messages, it honestly is comforting to see these messages from the Leeds family.

"Haven't said this for years but love you Gaz mot."

His death is being treated as unexplained.

Floral tributes, including Leeds United scarves, have been left near the seafront.

Humberside Police said a body was discovered at 8.30am.

A spokeswoman said: "Crews from the Coastguard and ambulance service also attended.

"A cordon was put in place while our investigation got underway.

"It’s thought the man, who’s believed to be in his 30s, hadn’t been in the water for very long.

"Enquiries are in their very early stages and we are currently treating the man’s death as unexplained."