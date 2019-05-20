Woman, 21, goes missing after night out in Leeds city centre

Police are 'very concerned' for a 21-year-old woman who went missing after a night out in Leeds.

Hannah Barker, from Whinmoor, went out with friends on Saturday night and has not been seen since.

She left her friends in Merrion Street at about 3.40am on Sunday and has not been seen since.

She was due at work this morning but has not turned up.

Her car has been found parked in the St John’s Centre car park.

Hannah is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, and of large build. She has long blonde hair, nose piercings and tattoos on her left arm.

She was wearing black skinny jeans, a burgundy t-shirt and trainers.

Detective Inspector Melissa Porritt, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Hannah’s welfare as it is out of character for her to go missing like this and for her not to have been in touch with anyone.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her movements in the city centre and would like to hear urgently from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist us in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 853 of May 19 or reference 13190254486.