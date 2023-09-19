Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Blue plaque unveiled in Leeds city centre for Britain's first black circus owner Pablo Fanque

The legacy of Britain's first black circus owner was honoured as a prestigious blue plaque was unveiled in Leeds city centre on Saturday (September 16).
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST

The 19th century performer Pablo Fanque was a frequent visitor to the town, known for his benevolence and putting on free shows for orphans and workhouse children.

Buried at St George's Fields on the university campus, his story has often been overlooked and forgotten. But this week, the Leeds Civic Trust unveiled a blue plaque on Lands Lane honouring his life.

The unveiling was just one of the events in a jam-packed day of festivities, which also included a Victorian walking tour, circus workshops and special performances.

Here are the best pictures from the day –

The blue plaque was unveiled by Jane Taylor, the chair of Leeds Civic Trust, performers Shawn Ashworth and Chris Barltop, circus historian Dr Steve Ward and performer Deborah Sanderson.

The blue plaque was unveiled by Jane Taylor, the chair of Leeds Civic Trust, performers Shawn Ashworth and Chris Barltop, circus historian Dr Steve Ward and performer Deborah Sanderson.

The prestigious blue plaque was applied for by Dr Steve Ward, who said: “Pablo Fanque is an iconic figure in the history of British circus. From a humble background of being born in a workhouse, he rose to become the first black circus owner in Britain in 1842."

The prestigious blue plaque was applied for by Dr Steve Ward, who said: "Pablo Fanque is an iconic figure in the history of British circus. From a humble background of being born in a workhouse, he rose to become the first black circus owner in Britain in 1842."

A large crowd turned out for the unveiling, as Leeds Civic Trust director Martin Hamilton explained: “I am proud that we are able to shed light on a personality in the city’s history whose story may be unknown to many. Pablo Fanque’s story is fascinating, and I am delighted that we are now able to acknowledge it.”

A large crowd turned out for the unveiling, as Leeds Civic Trust director Martin Hamilton explained: "I am proud that we are able to shed light on a personality in the city's history whose story may be unknown to many. Pablo Fanque's story is fascinating, and I am delighted that we are now able to acknowledge it."

Two-year-old Oliver Clarke enjoyed the circus activities that were put on during the event.

Two-year-old Oliver Clarke enjoyed the circus activities that were put on during the event.

