Blue plaque unveiled in Leeds city centre for Britain's first black circus owner Pablo Fanque
The legacy of Britain's first black circus owner was honoured as a prestigious blue plaque was unveiled in Leeds city centre on Saturday (September 16).
The 19th century performer Pablo Fanque was a frequent visitor to the town, known for his benevolence and putting on free shows for orphans and workhouse children.
Buried at St George's Fields on the university campus, his story has often been overlooked and forgotten. But this week, the Leeds Civic Trust unveiled a blue plaque on Lands Lane honouring his life.
The unveiling was just one of the events in a jam-packed day of festivities, which also included a Victorian walking tour, circus workshops and special performances.
Here are the best pictures from the day –
1 / 3