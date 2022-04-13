Bishop of Leeds Nick Baines to host BBC One's Easter Sunday service live broadcast

To mark Easter Sunday on April 17, there will be a traditional celebration with Holy Communion, broadcast live from Leeds Minster on Kirkgate.

This will include favourite seasonal hymns and choral music, including Jesus Christ is Risen Today, Thine be the Glory and This Joyful Eastertide, sung by the Minster Choir and congregation, directed by Alexander Woodrow.

The service will be led by the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Rev'd Nick Baines. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The clergy, choir and congregation of the Minster are very excited and honoured to have been chosen by the BBC to host this service, and for the opportunity to show off our beautiful historic building and superb musicians to the nation.

The church are keen to celebrate the service together with anyone who would like to join, including those who do not usually come to church on a Sunday.

Leeds Minster is the civic church for the City of Leeds.