In the month where Rightmove revealed that the annual house price growth in the UK increased by a record 1.7 percent, compared to February, with the average price now £354,564, estate agent, Purplebricks, has revealed what Leeds house hunters have been searching for.

According to searches on the Purplebricks website in March 2022, people in Leeds were searching for three bedroom properties followed by four, priced at £200k then £150k.

These were the most sought after postcodes, based on viewings data for March.

1. LS10 - Stourton, Belle Isle and Middleton LS10 proved a popular postcode for Leeds house hunters. People were looking for three and four bedroom homes in Stourton, Belle Isle and Middleton. Photo Sales

2. LS25 - Garforth, Sherburn-in-Elmet and Poole LS25 has also proved a popular postcode for people looking to buy a new house. Photo Sales

3. LS15 - Halton, Colton and Swillington Common Also in east Leeds, LS15 has been one of the most searched for areas for house hunters on Purple Bricks. Photo Sales

4. LS17 - Harewood, Alwoodley and Moortown Always popular, the LS17 neighbourhood has continued to be one of the most searched for postcodes in Leeds. Photo Sales