BBC to showcase building of Leeds 'cohousing' neighbourhood in Chapeltown with new documentary

The project has taken over 12 years and was inspired by the desire to find a solution to rising house prices in an area they love.

Cameras have followed the final few months of the project as those behind it prepared to move in and an entire episode of BBC One’s ‘Our Lives’ documentary series has been dedicated to it.

The episode will air on BBC One. Image: Claire Wood Photography

It will air on August 19 at 7:30pm and the name of the episode is ‘Our Lives: 33 Families, One Big Build’.

Known as the ChaCo housing development, those behind it are hoping it will express the unique character of the diverse neighbourhood.

Bill Phelps is among those preparing to move in once the project is completed and said: “I have lived in the Chapeltown area for a long time, it’s a fantastic community.

"With some friends of ours, we decided we’d like to give something back to the community that has given us so much.”

Every adult resident takes on the role of both tenant and landlord and responsibility for every aspect of the project is shared.

Those who worked to make it a reality are also hoping it will inspire others to work on similar projects.

The episode was produced by Candour Productions, a multi-award winning female-led production company based in Leeds.

Led by BAFTA-nominated documentary director Anna Hall, Candour has previously worked with the BBC as well as Channel 5 and Sky.