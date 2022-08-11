Look inside this fabulous converted windmill, for sale near Harrogate

The 1822 windmill is one of few surviving across the UK, and is a unique four bed conversion that combines comfort and style, within beautiful surrounding countryside.

With limestone walls, timber beams, flagstones and oodles of charm, the various levels of accommodation all offer stunning facilities.

A family room is within an extension to the ground floor, with a corner wood-burning stove.

A sitting and dining area with flagstone flooring fill the main windmill space, with a first floor breakfast kitchen with an original cast iron oven and stove top, wood units and integrated appliances.

On the second floor is the principal bedroom, with an en suite shower room, while the third floor hosts a library and a sitting room looking out over a green vista.

Above these there is another double bedroom and the house bathroom.

The remaining bedrooms are on the fifth and sixth floors, both with extensive views.

To the rear of the building is a large lawned garden, with an orchard, an area of timber decking, and a private lawned side space.

A walled front garden is lawned with flower beds. With a carport is plenty of parking space, and there's a home office with wood burning stove, and a potting shed.

Parking is available on the block paving and in the carport after the gravel driveway, the carport is part of a detached outbuilding, along with a potting shed and a home office with wood burning stove.

Just 11 miles north-east of Harrogate, this property is on the fringes of Kirby Hill village. Boroughbridge and all its amenities are two miles away, with Harrogate and Ripon providing wider options for shops and services. The A1 motorway is close at hand.

This stunning home in Ripon Road, Boroughbridge, is for sale with Hopkinsons, Harrogate, in partnership with Strutt and Parker, for a price of £875,000.

Call 01423 501201 for more information.

