A Leeds woman is “honoured’ to be a finalist in a prestigious awards recognising inspirational people who have dedicated their lives to helping wildlife.

Diane Cook, the founder of Prickly Pigs Hedgehog Rescue in Otley, was named a finalist in the BBC Springwatch Wildlife Hero Awards.

With more than 1700 nominations, Diane was one of 25 to become a finalist.

And the former primary school teacher could not be prouder of the remarkable recognition that celebrates her tireless efforts and dedication to the conservation and rehabilitation of hedgehogs in the local community.

Diane Cook, of Prickly Pigs Hedgehog Rescue, in Otley, became a finalist of BBC's Springwatch Wildlife Hero Awards 2024. Photos: Prickly Pigs Hedgehog Rescue

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Diane said: “I was really shocked and really surprised to hear I was a finalist.

“I was very honoured that I was nominated in the first place. We have been going for four years and it has been a rollercoaster ride.” Prickly Pigs Hedgehog Rescue was founded by Diane during the lockdown of 2020, providing critical care to hundreds of sick, injured, and orphaned hedgehogs. Last year, the charity helped more than 500 hedgehogs.

The idea to open her own rescue came after many years of fostering hedgehogs herself.

Diane explained: “We were fostering hedgehogs from another rescue on the other side of Leeds, but wanted to do that bit more to help hedgehogs, and obviously having some unexpected time on our hands with lockdown, we thought that was an ideal opportunity to do some good.

“And it's just grown from there, I haven’t gone back to work, just so I can do full-time hedgehog rescue.”

She added: “It is a very rewarding job. There are obviously the sad side of things. Unfortunately, we do get hedgehogs that don't make it, we do get them in with horrific injuries, but we focus on the ones that we can help and the ones that go back into the wild.”

With about 30 volunteers by her side, Diane also strives to inspire the next generation of wildlife enthusiasts. She regularly visits local schools and youth groups, sharing her knowledge and passion for hedgehog conservation.

Diane said: “We know we can't save every hedgehog, so we decided, as a rescue and charity, that we would equally focus as much on educating people on how to help hedgehogs.

“Education and passing on that information, to think about nature and think about hedgehogs, and how people can help them, should have a long lasting effect.”