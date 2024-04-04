Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The prickly pet had fallen down an uncovered hole on Stanningley Road, but a quick-thinking RSPCA officer managed to find it after taping her phone to a snake hook that she lowered into the drain.

Animal Rescuer Aleesha Haddlesey couldn’t see the cute critter when she first arrived at the scene on March 19.

Firefighters and a quick-thinking RSPCA officer saved Curious George from a drain on Stanningley Road, Leeds. Photo: RSPCA.

But, suspecting he had tumbled deeper, she lowered her phone into the pipe and caught him on camera about 1.5m down.

The hedgehog was stuck fast and a call was made to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to see if they could assist. Because of the animal’s position, the officers had to drill and dig up the drain and the surrounding area in order to free him.

The hedgehog was taken for a veterinary check before being transferred to charity Shelley Hedgehogs for ongoing care, where volunteers there named him Curious George.

After a few days’ rest and recuperation he was successfully released back to the wild last Monday (March 25).

A West Yorkshire charity named the prickly pet 'Curious George'. Photo: RSPCA.

Aleesha said: “We were sent an initial photo which clearly showed the hedgehog in the pipe, but when I got there he wasn’t visible.

“Using a snake hook with my phone taped to it I was able to locate him much further down the drain around the bend but I couldn’t reach him.

“He was very well-rounded and had got himself completely wedged in, so the only option available was to dig up the drain to get him out.

“The officers from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were brilliant.

“They were really concerned about his welfare and worked very carefully to ensure we were able to release him as quickly and safely as possible. He had a few days of TLC with the team at Shelley Hedgehogs who, given his exploits, aptly nicknamed him Curious George.

“With hedgehog numbers sadly in decline, we were all delighted he was able to return to the wild unscathed from his ordeal.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “When there is genuine concern for the safety of an animal and the RSPCA are not able to rescue with their capabilities, we will send an officer to assess and where possible work with the charity to release the animal safely.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to help with the operation. Photo: RSPCA.

The charity has urged those with uncovered drains or exposed pipes near their homes to report them to the water or drainage company concerned.

The RSPCA is recruiting Wildlife Friends to help make communities better places for wild animals to live.

They create habitats and environments for wildlife to thrive, while promoting ways to help the animals in their neighbourhoods.

RSPCA head of volunteering Brian Reeves said: “We all share our neighbourhoods with wonderful wildlife and we need to protect them. By becoming an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, animal lovers can join with their community to make a safe space for the animals who share our world.