Baby boxing gloves gifted to Nicola Adams and Ella Baig after exciting pregnancy announcement

Nicola announced she is expecting a baby with girlfriend Ella Baig last week, after their fourth round of IVF treatment.

Following the exciting news, Madame Tussauds Blackpool was quick to offer huge congratulations and hand over a couple of knock-out essential gifts.

Manager Stuart Jarman on behalf of his team and all of his visitors has handed over a baby harness and very special pair of engraved miniature golden boxing gloves to Nicola and Ella in preparation for the newborn's arrival.

Madame Tussauds have gifted Nicola Adams a tiny pair of gold boxing gloves after the Leeds Olympian announced she and partner Ella are expecting a baby.

Stuart said: “Everyone loves Nicola. She is one of our most popular figures.

“When news of the pregnancy came out you could really feel that buzz in the attraction with even more fans wanting a selfie with Nicola!

‘’We are delighted by the news and really hope Nicola and Ella like the gifts.

"Could this be another boxing champ of the future? We hope so …. so we bought the golden gloves just in case as hopefully Baby Adams will go on to become a champ like Nicola!

‘’We wish them every happiness."

Speaking to Vogue Magazine, Adams revealed that Baig had suffered a miscarriage and two failed attempts at IVF before discovering the happy news “a few months ago”.

She said: “We decided that Ella would carry the baby, that we’d use my egg, and find a sperm donor that resembled Ella.

“The main hurdle was not knowing as much about IVF as we do now.

“Unbeknownst to us, Ella went through her first rounds of IVF with an underactive thyroid which can dramatically impact the chances of having a healthy pregnancy.

“Our first attempt failed and Ella had a miscarriage.”

The athlete revealed she was “really upset” after the couple had two more failed attempts at IVF before Baig discovered she was pregnant.

Adams said: “Of course, we knew that there was a chance of it being unsuccessful, but it’s hard to see those two lines on a pregnancy test and feel elated before having that ripped from you just a few weeks later.

“I was also more upset for Ella as she was the one going through the process physically.

“You don’t really know what to say or do, you just have to be supportive.

“Then, a few months ago, we found out that Ella was pregnant again.

“She’s now in her second trimester. I’m so happy, but it’s also been emotional.

“We were worried about getting too excited because we’d miscarried before, but I think it’s really important that we try to enjoy it rather than dwelling on what could go wrong.”

Adams shared a picture of the baby’s ultrasound on Twitter, captioning it: “After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents!

“We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all the ups, the downs everything in between.”

The Olympian has said she believes there is still a “stigma” attached to the IVF process and a lack of parenting books for same-sex families and is determined to share her experiences.

She added: “The information is out there but we really had to dig for it. It shouldn’t be this hard to access.

“We hope that at least one person finds solace in our story.

“If you’re a same-sex couple going through this chapter of your lives, know that you’re not alone.”

Adams added that it feels “even more real” as Baig is beginning to show her baby bump and the couple are focused on getting their home ready and “learning as much as we can about parenthood”.