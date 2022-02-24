In Poland, Fat Thursday is called Tłusty Czwartek.

People purchase their favourite pastries from their local bakeries including doughnuts - often filled with plum or rose petal jam - or angel wing sugar cakes.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Sonia Draszanowski, 22, said they had sold more than 1,000 doughnuts since 7am - with queues stretching down the street all morning.

The day gives Polish people the chance to indulge prior to Lent, where many people give up certain foods.

Fat Thursday is celebrated across the country but also by Polish people living abroad.

In Poland, many managers give out doughnuts on Fat Thursday to hard working staff and even customers.

Karpaty is a Polish bakery on Armley Town Street - hugely popular with residents.

Karpaty on Armley Town Street

The shift was her first ever on 'Fat Thursday' and she couldn't believe how busy the shop was.

"Rose jam flavour is definitely the favourite", she said.

Whilst speaking, a customer shouted 'always rose jam!'.

Some of the doughnuts on display

Laughing, Sonia added: "We have had to schedule more deliveries for later.

"Our angel wings are selling really fast too.

"We get them in especially for today and they are so popular."

Sonia said the rest of the day was expected to be one of the busiest in recent memory.

Stan Sowinski, 37, was one of the customers in the shop on Thursday. He had travelled from Bramley to pick up seven huge doughnuts for his family.

"Both Polish and English customers have been in, everyone loves it", she added.

Stan - originally from Poland - moved to the UK 13 years ago.

He said the day is celebrated in his home every year.

"All the family love different flavours", he explained.

"I always come to Karpaty as their doughnuts are absolutely huge.

"I live in Bramley but make the trip.

"It is definitely worth it."