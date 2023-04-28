Founder and owner of Headfirst hair salon in Alwoodley, Jeremy Farber, has raised more than £30,000 for a number of charities over the last decade – through sponsored waxing, family fun days and even turning his salon into a creperie for the day. In recognition of his work, Jeremy has been invited by King Charles to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace next month.

The hairdresser said: “I’m absolutely honoured and privileged to have been recognised for my contributions to charity through creative fundraising events - particularly as all attendees must receive nominations to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not every day you’re invited to meet with royalty in recognition of your work, and the fact that the garden party is taking place just days after the King’s Coronation makes it extra special. I’m really looking forward to meeting people from all other walks of life and celebrating the contributions that they have made to their own communities.”

Jeremy Farber, founder and owner of Headfirst hair salon in Alwoodley, has raised more than £30,000 for charity and is invited to Buckingham Palace.

Jeremy has earned many awards including Best Community Salon, Best UK Salon Experience, and Yorkshire Evening Post’s Salon of the Year, among others in his 50 years in the industry. He said: “The community in Alwoodley is very supportive when we organise charity events, and each year I look forward to coming up with a new idea to raise money for a great cause.

"It’s been really difficult for businesses likes ours over the last few years, but it’s been great to see people returning to a normal way of life – and I encourage people to continue supporting their local shops and communities.”He has previously raised funds to send a young boy to Disneyland Florida with his parents and even for a young man to from the local area to have surgery to help with a heart defect. He is currently planning his next fundraiser – an open-water swim to raise money for children’s diabetes.

Jeremy added: “Before then though, I would like to say a huge thank you to all people past and present who have helped with fundraising in any way over the years – it’s fantastic to be able to get the local community together to help make a difference to the lives of others.”