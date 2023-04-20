King's Coronation Leeds: 15 events over the Coronation Weekend from Millennium Square screening to Pryzm party
Leeds is all set to celebrate the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as The King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.
Live music, picnics and street parties are just some of the events Leeds residents can look forward to for Coronation weekend. Millennium Square will be one of many sites across the UK to host the immersive light and sound show, ‘Crown and Coronation’, produced by Historic Royal Palaces and Luxmuralis.
It will explore the history of coronations and will be launched in London before touring the country’s iconic landmarks. Here are some of the events celebrating the coronation in Leeds from Thursday May 4 to Monday May 8.
Thursday, May 4
The D-Day Darlings: King's Coronation Tour - City Varieties Music Hall, 2:30pm – 4:30 pm
The Britain’s Got Talent fame wartime act, D-Day Darlings, will present their ‘Coronation Celebration Show’. Their sensational two hour performance will be a family friendly song and dance extravaganza that will end in a patriotic blaze at the City Varieties Music Hall.
Tickets are worth £24 per person. For more details visit the Leeds Heritage Theatres website.
Friday, May 5
The Leeds Library Coronation Fundraiser, 2pm – 5pm
An exclusive event for the Leeds Library members to celebrate the coronation with a traditional afternoon tea and coffee. The library has also organised a bunch of games for the members to win some exciting prizes.
The funds raised will be used to expand the library's current premises at 18 Commercial Street into the neighbouring building which will help them bring in 42,000 books stored off-site under a single roof.
For more details and for membership information visit the Leeds Library website.
Juiced Fridays: King’s Coronation - PRYZM, from 10pm
Get your £1 vodka and raise a toast to the new King and Queen of England at PRYZM. Entry tickets start from £2 before 11pm.
Book your ticket on Fixr.
Saturday May 6
Official Coronation Screening, Millennium Square, 11am
Get together with your friends and family at the Millenium Square to witness the historic event live. This event is open for all, no prior booking required.
For further details visit the Official Coronation Screening Site.
Wetherby Market Place Party, from 8am
With live music, artisan market, delicious food and ice cream, the Wetherby Town Hall Market Place will be packed with activities and entertainment for all age groups to celebrate the coronation.
The event is open to the public, no booking required. Find out more.
The King’s Champion - Royal Armouries Museum, 10am
Witness the one-off recreation of Ceremony of the King’s Champion, a coronation ceremony event not seen since 1821 as armoured knights parade around Leeds Dock on horseback with squires and plenty of pomp and pageantry.
You get to decorate your own crowns, swords, and shields and don them to join the parade. A spectacular replica of the Crown Jewels can be seen on display at the museum, brought specially from HM Tower of London.
The hourly presentation, Arming the King will showcase the arms and armour of previous monarchs including William the Conqueror, Edward I, and Edward III. The event is free for all, you can pre book your visit on EventBrite.
Garden Party - The Mustard Pot, 12pm - 8pm
Enjoy a bouncy castle with some live music and face painting, £3, on the side at the Mustard Pot. Book your table via the Mustard Pot website.
Horsforth Coronation Party - Town Street, 2pm - 8pm
Town Street will be closed down for the entire day to celebrate the King’s coronation with live music, delicious food, exciting activities for the kids, and many more entertaining events for everyone. Checkout the event on Facebook.
May 7
Community Picnic - Pendas Community Centre, 12pm - 3pm
Pendas Community Centre in Cross Gates is hosting a community picnic and games organised by The Tribe Youth Group. Find out more on the Official Coronation website.
Coronation Big Lunch - Morley, 10am - 3pm
Horse and carriage rides, craft activities for the kids, stage shows and live music, spend a day full of exciting activities and games with your family. The entrance is open for all, but due to limited numbers, it will be first come first served. Find out more on the Morley Town Council website.
Coronation Afternoon Tea at The Mansion - 2pm- 3pm
The Mansion in Roundhay will put on a special menu designed for the mini afternoon tea with delectable treats and snacks. Tickets at £32.95 per adult, £15.00 per child and are available on Dine.
Kings Coronation: Sunday Funday - CrossFlatts Recreation Club, from 2pm
Cross Flatts Recreation Club is hosting live music, fun games, bingo and more.
May 8
Coronation Marathon - Kirkstall, 9am-12pm
Choose your pace, from a 1k fun run to a 32 mile ultra marathon, and a post-race afternoon with tea and snacks. Book your place on Let’s Do This.
Coronation Street Party - Farsley Town Street, 1pm - 5pm
The entire street will be closed to traffic till 5pm for the event.
Coronation Picnic - Temple Newsam, 11am - 3pm
Picnic with activities and entertainment. Entrance fee, £5, for everyone above the age of one. Dogs are not allowed (except for assistance dogs). Find out more on the Leeds Museums and Galleries website.