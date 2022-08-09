Is Leeds home to the best park in the country? Here are 10 Leeds parks in the running for the title

A statement from Fields in trust said: “Our local parks have acted as a refuge for so many of us over the past few years and now is our chance to celebrate the spaces that gave us so much in our time of need.
"Is your local park a special place on the doorstep to get outdoors, move, relax, play, meet with loved ones and more? Is your favourite park the UK's favourite?”
See below for some of the entries:
Undefined: readMore
1. Date: 30th March 2021.
Picture James Hardisty.
Residents of Leeds making the most of the sunshine on the 2nd day of the easing of the National Lockdown as the UK hits the warmest March day in 53 years as temperatures rise above 24C. Pictured Members of the public enjoying the weather in Chapel Allerton Park, Leeds.
The park blends a mix of hilly scenery and physical activity stations for all ages.
Here, residents of Leeds were making the most of the sunshine on the second day of the easing of the national lockdown in March 2021.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Kirkstall Abbey Park
Despite being close to urban west Leeds, the park has a remarkably "countryside", feel, as the sound of the river drowns out nearby traffic noise.
Here, Sophia Gibson holds a crocus on the first day of meteorological spring at Kirkstall Abbey Park in the park last year. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Photo: Danny Lawson
3. Temple Newsam Park
Whether it's lakes, gardens or adventure playgrounds you're after, Temple Newsam Park in east Leeds has the lot.
Photo: sendin
4. Pudsey Park
A park full of things to see and do. The visitor centre has information about the wildlife of west Leeds, including local freshwater fish, small mammals and birds.
Photo: James Hardisty